Large fight breaks out in River North, 1 in custody

A large group of people got into a fight Wednesday morning in the River North neighborhood.

Chicago police and Cook County Sheriff's officers broke up a group of people fighting around 3:30 a.m. in the first block of West Ontario Street, officials said.

A valet box containing car keys was thrown to the ground and several keys were lost during the scuffle, police said.

A female was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries, police said.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office launched a new command post last week in the River North neighborhood as part of an effort to fight crime in the busy entertainment district

The command center brings anywhere between 25 and 100 Cook County Sheriff's officers to work with Chicago police.