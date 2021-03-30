Large fire burns at paper recycling plant in Chicago

Fire crews were working to contain an extra-alarm blaze that broke out Tuesday afternoon in the yard of a Brighton Park paper plant.

The wind-blown fire started in a prairie after 4 p.m. and "spread really fast" to the yard of the paper plant near 48th Place and Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

As of 5 p.m., the fire had reached the plant’s main building, as huge piles of paper continued to burn in the back, fire officials said.

Crews upgraded the fire to a hazmat situation as flames spread to containers of acid at the plant, and propane tanks were being stored outside, fire officials said.

As a precaution, the CTA has shut down power to the Kedzie station nearby. Orange Line train service is suspended between the Midway and Western stops, the CTA said.

No injuries have been reported yet, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.