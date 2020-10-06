article

A large "Trump" sign built overnight on a hillside near the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass was removed Tuesday morning.

The sign -- consisting of white capital letters similar to the "Hollywood" sign -- was taken down by Caltrans workers by about 9 a.m.

It was not known who put the sign in place. Neither the Los Angeles Police Department nor the California Highway Patrol had any information about the sign when reached by local media.

Freeway traffic was not affected.

