Illinois police fatally shoot armed person after standoff in La Salle

A standoff in La Salle ended with an officer fatally shooting an armed person Sunday afternoon after police say the individual repeatedly threatened public safety.

What we know:

La Salle and Peru police responded around 1:27 p.m. to a report of a suicidal person with a gun in the 600 block of Chartres Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, the person reportedly exited a building, fired a gun into the air, and went back inside.

Officers then formed a perimeter, evacuated nearby buildings, and cut power to the location as additional law enforcement teams arrived.

For more than an hour and a half, trained personnel attempted to de-escalate the situation. Police say the person repeatedly came outside displaying the firearm in a threatening manner and, at one point, fired out of a window toward officers.

Around 4 p.m., the person exited the building again and pointed the gun at officers, according to police. An officer then shot the individual, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured.

Police noted that the person shot was involved in a vehicle striking a building incident earlier in the day in the 600 block of First Street.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person shot has not been released.

It's unclear which agency the officer who fired the fatal shot belongs to.

What's next:

The Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation.