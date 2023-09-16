LASD deputy shot and killed in ambush attack in Palmdale; manhunt continues for suspect

article

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in Palmdale Saturday evening.

Reports of the shooting came in around 6 p.m. Saturday. The shooting happened outside the Palmdale Sheriff's station. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, 30-year-old deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was sitting in his patrol car on duty, near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q, when another car pulled up alongside his patrol car, and shot him in the head.

Luna said that a good Samaritan found Clinkunbroomer unconscious in his car and alerted other deputies. Clinkunbroomer was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We really need your help," Luna said. "We need to get this guy off the street — guy or guys. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street."

Ryan Clinkunbroomer / LASD

"Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was 30 years old and an eight-year veteran of the LASD. He served the Palmdale and Antelope Valley communities with absolute distinction. He transferred to Palmdale station in July 2018. And has been a field training officer for 1 1/2 years. From everything I know about Ryan, people absolutely loved and adored him. He wasn't just one of our Deputy Sheriffs. He was a third generation deputy. His father and grandfather served with us. Service was running through his veins. He embodied the values of bravery/selflessness & committed to justice. Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished community member. He was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community this evening. Our hearts go out to his family. We cannot fully understand their pain, but we will stand with them in solidarity and support them during this difficult time. They deserve unwavering compassion, and we will do everything in our power to provide them with assistance and care," Luna said in a statement.

Saturday night, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger posted on social media saying, "I’m feeling a rush of emotions. Shock. Anger. I’m tracking this closely. We need to know what happened, why it happened, and who is responsible."

Officials have not yet released any information about a potential suspect, but were investigating the crime scene late into the night.

Anyone with information about Saturday's shooting was asked to contact LASD homicide detectives by calling 323-890-5500.