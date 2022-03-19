LASD helicopter crashes near San Gabriel dam

Officials are investigating after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s helicopter crashed Saturday evening near the San Gabriel Dam, injuring five people.

According to LA County Fire Department, five people were on board the Special Enforcement Bureau helicopter at the time of the crash. All five victims were transported to a trauma center. One person was in critical condition, two in moderate and another two suffered minor injuries.

The crash was reported in the area of Highway 39 and East Fork Road around 4:30 p.m. Air Rescue 5 was on its way to a call for service when it crashed, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Officials did not immediately release information on the call the helicopter was responding to.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Just last month, a Huntington Beach Police helicopter crashed into the water in Newport Beach Harbor while responding to a call for service. A 14-year veteran of the department died in the crash, and another officer on board at the time of the crash was injured.

RELATED: Mechanical issues reported before fatal Huntington Beach police helicopter crash

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

