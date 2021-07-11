Last of 4 Illinois escapees from Fulton County Jail captured

The last of four people who escaped from the Fulton County Jail in western Illinois last week has been captured, authorities said Sunday.

The Fulton County sheriff’s office says Zachary Hart was caught near Canton. Hart, 36, was being held on charges including home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing police. He escaped from jail in western Illinois with Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23. They were captured Thursday.

Authorities hadn’t detailed how the men escaped. Davis was captured in the Farmington area, which is in Fulton County, while Villalobos and Roets were captured in adjacent Peoria County, officials said.

Clockwise: Jesse Davis, Eugene Roets, Zachary Hart and Cody Villalobos | Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, authorities said. It was later determined that three others also were missing.

Davis was jailed on charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a weapon by a felon, while Villalobos faced charges including methamphetamine possession and resisting/obstructing police. Roets faced several charges, including methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.