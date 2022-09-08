Latin School of Chicago evacuated after explosion threat

Latin School of Chicago was evacuated Thursday morning after receiving a threat of an explosion.

The campus of the private school, which houses students from elementary through high school, was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to the school's associate director of communications Gia Anayas.

Chicago police and fire officials have been notified and are at the scene at 59 W. North Boulevard in the Gold Coast neighborhood, she said.

Anayas said all students, faculty and staff are safe.

It was not immediately clear when or how the threat was made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.