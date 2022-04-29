Latin School of Chicago lays out anti-bullying plans after 15-year-old student's suicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

The Latin School of Chicago is laying out plans to fight bullying after a 15-year-old student's recent suicide.

The school says the new policies in place include immediately addressing reports of bullying with interventions and disciplinary procedures and help for students suspected of self-harm.

The parents of the student who took his own life are filing a lawsuit against the school.

The boy’s parents alleged administrators at the private Gold Coast high school "willfully turned a blind eye" despite the boy’s pleas for help as he was "tormented on a regular basis" by other kids.

The 66-page lawsuit, filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court by the boy’s parents Robert and Rosellene Bronstein, names Latin School, several teachers and staff, and parents of the alleged bullies.

The family is seeking $100 million in damages.

Latin School officials said the community is grieving the "tragic and untimely passing" of one of its students. But the school denied the claims, saying in a statement "the allegations of wrongdoing by the school officials are inaccurate and misplaced.

"The school’s faculty and staff are compassionate people who put students’ interests first, as they did in this instance. While we are not, at this time, going to comment on any specific allegation in this difficult matter, the school will vigorously defend itself, its faculty and its staff against these unfounded claims."

Full lawsuit found here.

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.