Lawmakers in Springfield demand Bishop Hill repairs

Lawmakers in Springfield say a historic site in McHenry County has fallen into disrepair after 15 years of deferred maintenance.

They're demanding Governor J. B. Pritzker release discretionary funds to catch up with repairs at the Bishop Hill State historic site.

State Rep. Travis Weaver says the buildings on the site that the state maintains need to be fixed urgently after roof failures and multiple structural concerns.

"…This site embodies resilience, tradition and cultural richness. Unfortunately, the alarming deterioration of its historic buildings has brought us together, emphasizing an urgent call for action," said Weaver.

The Village of Bishop Hill functions as an open-air museum. It was originally established by settlers from Sweden in 1846.

The State of Illinois has had a role in its preservation since 1946.