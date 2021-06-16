Lawmakers set to vote on having fully elected CPS board members

In Springfield today, lawmakers are expected to debate retooling the Chicago school board.

The Illinois Senate has already passed a bill that would switch to an elected school board and increase the number of members from 7 to 21.

Debate in the Illinois House was expected to begin at noon Wednesday.

Supporters say it’s about accountability and making sure board members act in the best interest of Chicago Public Schools students and their families.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who campaigned on a promise she would support an elected school board, says this version is too big and "unwieldy."

The mayor has raised concerns from taxpayer-funded CPS pensions down the road, to the cost of races for board seats that, with no campaign financing limits, could balloon.

Chicagoans that talked to FOX 32 had mixed feelings about the bill.

"It’s pluses and minuses. You don’t want it to get too political so the people that have the money that can run campaigns and so forth have an impact. People should have impact on how schools run because we pay for them," said Jerry Wynn.

"It’s good to get more people," said Eric Lopez, adding he thinks 21 board members "is a little too much."

The proposal, who’s chief sponsor is Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Chicago,) would abolish the seven member board electing 10 new members Nov. 5, 2024. The mayor would then appoint 11 additional members. The appointees would serve for two years and all the board members would face the voters in 2026.

Getting a new proposal would be an uphill battle for Lightfoot. The Senate has already passed the bill and most expect it will be approved by the house as well.