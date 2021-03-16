Lawndale man charged with carjacking in Brainerd

article

An 18-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking in December in Brainerd on the South Side.

Cornelius Carr, of Lawndale, has been charged with a felony count of vehicular hijacking and a felony count of armed robbery, Chicago police said.

Carr was arrested Monday in the 1300 block of South Avers Avenue, after being identified by police as the person who allegedly carjacked a 28-year-old ride-share driver Dec. 22 in the 1100 block of West 95th Street, police said.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.