Lawndale man charged with carjacking in West Garfield Park

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking in December in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Drew Hill, of Lawndale, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

Hill was arrested Monday after police identified him as the person who allegedly carjacked two people, a 35-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, Dec. 5, 2020, in the first block of North Kilbourn Avenue, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.

