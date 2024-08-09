2 killed in shooting outside Lawndale apartment

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The victims were standing in the gangway outside an apartment building around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at them in the 3400 block of West Douglas Avenue, according to police.

Both victims were shot in the head and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. They were taken to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

They have not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.