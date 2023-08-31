Lawndale shooting sends 32-year-old man to hospital

A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 32-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle around 9:34 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to police.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.