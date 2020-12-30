Lawsuits filed against Crestwood dental office, employee over hidden cameras in bathroom

A law firm has filed lawsuits on behalf of three victims who say they were secretly videotaped by hidden cameras that were located in an employee bathroom at Aspen Dental Clinic in Crestwood.

Armani Alexander, a dental hygienist employed at the clinic, is facing 11 felony accounts of unauthorized video recording for allegedly placing cameras in the employee bathroom.

The law firm, Kelleher + Holland, LLC, says during an investigation, attorneys also found that Alexander had been convicted of a crime while he was a student at Southern Illinois University.

The firm says the crime involved Alexander sneaking into female dormitory rooms in the middle of the night, standing over them and dousing them with an unknown liquid substance.

The lawsuits seek monetary damages because of the "negligent actions of Aspen Dental," the law firm says.

Attorneys will Kelleher + Holland say the victims "hope their actions will change the culture of the clinic so that workplace safety is not sacrificed for productivity and profit."