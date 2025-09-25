Expand / Collapse search

Leah Kuhn: Illinois teen missing for two weeks, search continues

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 25, 2025 1:16pm CDT
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Leah Kuhn, 15, has been missing from Waukegan since Sept. 10.
    • Authorities believe she may still be in the area or could have traveled to Michigan or Tennessee.
    • The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking anyone with information to come forward.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 15-year-old girl from Chicago's north suburbs has been missing for two weeks, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

What we know:

The organization said Leah Kuhn went missing from her home in Waukegan on Sept. 10.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Leah Kuhn | Provided

Authorities say Leah may still be in the Chicago area, or she could travel to Michigan or Memphis, Tennessee.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Leah's whereabouts is urged to contact NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or Waukegan police at 847-599-2608.

The Source: The information in this story came from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

