Leah Kuhn: Illinois teen missing for two weeks, search continues

The Brief Leah Kuhn, 15, has been missing from Waukegan since Sept. 10. Authorities believe she may still be in the area or could have traveled to Michigan or Tennessee. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 15-year-old girl from Chicago's north suburbs has been missing for two weeks, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

What we know:

The organization said Leah Kuhn went missing from her home in Waukegan on Sept. 10.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Leah Kuhn | Provided

Authorities say Leah may still be in the Chicago area, or she could travel to Michigan or Memphis, Tennessee.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Leah's whereabouts is urged to contact NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or Waukegan police at 847-599-2608.