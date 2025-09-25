Leah Kuhn: Illinois teen missing for two weeks, search continues
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 15-year-old girl from Chicago's north suburbs has been missing for two weeks, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
What we know:
The organization said Leah Kuhn went missing from her home in Waukegan on Sept. 10.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Leah Kuhn | Provided
Authorities say Leah may still be in the Chicago area, or she could travel to Michigan or Memphis, Tennessee.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Leah's whereabouts is urged to contact NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or Waukegan police at 847-599-2608.
The Source: The information in this story came from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.