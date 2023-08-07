LEARN Charter School Network welcomes students back for first day of school

Monday marked the first day of classes for one South Side charter school.

LEARN Charter School Network welcomed kids back to the classroom a full two weeks ahead of the rest of Chicago Public Schools.

The kids were lined up outside, bright and early in their crisp new uniforms, eager to start the school year.

LEARN is a college prep public elementary school network, and for many of the families who send their kids here, this early start is a good thing because finding options in the summer can be pretty expensive.

Principal Claudia Garcia said several positives about returning to school in early August.

"One of the big benefits is having the kids back into the school early on during the summer, being able to come back to academics. Another great thing is [addressing] that learning loss that we've had from COVID. So we're getting them prepped for those testing, math testing, state testing, and then we also have a safe haven for them, so they're here, you know, being able to be around their classmates, teachers, learning and just overall having a good time," Garcia said.

LEARN charter schools not only start the school year earlier, they finish later. That extra time is intended to give the children an academic boost.