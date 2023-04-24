Legionnaires' disease reported at Quincy VA home again

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
QUINCY, Ill. - Legionnaires' disease has once again shown up at a veterans’ home in Quincy.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says a single resident tested positive late last week.

Out of an abundance of caution, residents will be monitored closely for at least the next two weeks.

The confirmed resident experienced very mild symptoms and is recovering well.

An outbreak of legionnaires at the Quincy Veterans Home killed 13 residents between 2015 and 2018.