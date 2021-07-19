Lemont High School mulls retiring 'Indians' moniker

The Lemont Township High School District 210 Board of Education will meet at Lemont High School tonight to decide whether to retire the school mascot’s name, The Indians.

The issue is causing outrage in the community.

It took until 2004 to change the mascot name from Injuns to Indians, which was the original team name. One design of the logo shows a profile image, said to be in recognition of the native Potowotamie tribe.

On campus, banners display an updated logo, incorporating a flame and feather.

The school’s athletic teams have achieved success under the Indians name.

The football program is respected, having come in second place in the state championship in 2014 at University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, another school that retired its Chief Illiniwek mascot.

The board meets at the high school gym tonight. If the resolution is approved, the board will have to decide on a process to select a new mascot name.