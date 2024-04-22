Let's Ketchup takes bite out of local student lunch debt

Let's Ketchup, a Kankakee County nonprofit, is taking the stress out of paying for school lunch.

So far, the group has raised thousands of dollars to pay off student cafeteria debt, and they're hungry for more.

The school lunch debt in Kankakee County alone is currently more than $200,000.

After hearing stories about students with limited resources at home, former special education teacher Mike Murphy formed the nonprofit Let's Ketchup, recruiting his wife and best friends to serve on the new board.

The organization has raised $22,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in six Kankakee County districts.

"We wanted to create something that was lasting and that would make a real difference and a meaningful difference in the community," Murphy said.