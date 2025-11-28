Letters to Santa program launched at Chicago airports

The Brief The Chicago Department of Aviation has launched its annual Letters to Santa program at O’Hare and Midway, allowing travelers to send postcards to the North Pole. Airport Ambassadors will collect the letters twice a day and Santa will send replies to those who include contact information. The program begins as both airports see record holiday travel crowds this season.



The annual Letters to Santa program launched at O’Hare and Midway airports on Friday, giving travelers a chance to mail holiday wishes to the North Pole through Dec. 19.

Put on by the Chicago Department of Aviation, the program places mailboxes throughout both airports, where passengers can drop postcards that Airport Ambassadors will collect twice daily.

Santa is expected to send replies to anyone who includes contact information, the department said. Mailboxes are set up at Midway’s information desk near the Central Market and at several post-security locations across all terminals at O’Hare.

The holiday tradition comes as Chicago airports experience their busiest travel stretch of the year. Airlines estimate more than 1.63 million passengers will pass through O'Hare during the Thanksgiving travel period.