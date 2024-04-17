Suburban man charged with burglarizing trailer in Libertyville

article

A Lakemoor man has been charged with stealing from a trailer Tuesday morning in unincorporated Libertyville.

A property owner in the 19100 block of Route 137 called police after surveillance cameras captured two people in a gated area of their property where several trailers were located, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

When Lake County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they immediately located one of the suspects, 40-year-old Gregory A. Williams Jr., of Lakemoor. Deputies found one trailer where the pair had forced their way inside. Officials said burglary tools were found near the trailer and a backpack was found nearby containing a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

The other suspect in the burglary ran away before deputies arrived. He has been identified and deputies are trying to obtain an arrest warrant.

Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail. He was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of possessing burglary tools.

Williams has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.