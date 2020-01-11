Licensed gun carrier shoots, kills suspect during armed robbery attempt at cookout in Dallas

Dallas police say a man who was licensed to carry a handgun fatally shot one of three suspects who tried to rob people who were having a cookout at a Dallas home late Friday night.

Officers were called about the shooting just before midnight, at a home in the 3400 block of Chicago Street.

Police were told that some people were having a cookout on their front patio, when three male suspects approached them from the front yard.

Two of the men had handguns, and they tried to rob those who were having a cookout.

A man who was licensed to carry a handgun then pulled out his gun, and shot one of the three suspects.

The two other suspects fled on foot. The suspect who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police are working to identify the other two suspects.