Life after Shawshank: Morgan Freeman reveals what happened to Andy and Red

He walked out of Shawshank nearly 30-years-ago, but now Morgan Freeman is going back to prison.

The legendary, Oscar-winning actor is the host of the new History Channel series, Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman, taking us deep inside the world's most infamous incarcerations.

FOX 32’s Jake Hamilton had the rare privilege of going one-on-one with Mr. Freeman about pop culture's fascination with prison escapes from the Count of Monte Cristo, to The Great Escape, to Shawshank Redemption and why we love these stories so much.

"These prison escapes they fascinating for what the people who attempted them or pulled them off went through and how long they went through it to do it," Freeman said. "It'll be the same thing climbing Mount Everest, you know. Can it be done?"

These real life stories of escape are nothing short of awe-inspiring. As for what kind of person could actually pull it off, Mr. Freeman refers back to his legendary, classic film.

"You've never been in that situation so you don't really know to what lengths," Freeman said. "I'm going to go back to Shawshank Redemption and that moment when Andy took that rock hammer. You think he thought about it for one minute prior to that moment? I don't either. I think that was the moment when he thought, 'oh s**t! Look at here.'"

As for Shawshank, Hamilton wanted to end, like the movie itself, with some hope. Whatever happened to Andy and Red after they were reunited on that beach?

"Well, I'm going to tell you. I think was a love story," Freeman said. "Andy had, Tim [Robbins] and I sort of talked about it for a bit...the point was to open up a little joint down there in Zihuatanejo and just lay low and live the good life. And I think that's what they attempted to do."

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman premieres on Nov. 9 on the History Channel.