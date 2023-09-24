Runners eagerly finish Life Time Chicago Half Marathon in Jackson Park

Ten thousand runners and their supporters gathered at the Life Time Chicago Half Marathon and 5K Sunday morning.

Participants say underneath all of that sweat is a sense of pride that can’t be wiped off.

No two runners had the same background, but many had the same goal: to cross the finish line together.

People from 30 countries and 50 states laced up for the 13.1 miles and 5K, including Tim Paul, who is no stranger to running, and no stranger to the sense of camaraderie he feels at each race.

He crossed the finish line with his Achilles Chicago running partner, who was his eyes on the course.

"Hal did a great job at guiding me, so we had a great time together," said Paul.

His partner said he was honored to be a part of the team.

Stephanie Tsai and Clarisol Duque ran side by side. They say the feeling of togetherness is better than any medal.

"I get motivated by her. She’s amazing, and we’ve been running partners for a long time," said Duque.

The race began and finished in Jackson Park.

Sunday was the last big race for runners before the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8.