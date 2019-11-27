Light pole falls into Lake Shore Drive amid high winds, closing 3 southbound lanes

article

Southbound traffic on Lake Shore Drive diverted into a single lane Wednesday after a light pole fell into the road on the Near North Side.

Officers responded to the fallen light pole about 1:05 p.m. on Lake Shore Drive near Goethe Street, according to Chicago police. No injuries were reported.

Chicago is under a “high wind advisory” until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By noon Wednesday, the weather service reported wind gusts of 61 mph at O’Hare International Airport, and gusts of 56 mph at Midway.