Lightfoot announces $54M in grants for small businesses, community organizations

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced more economic development grants for Chicago on Tuesday.

Since 2022, the city has committed more than $150 million toward development projects for small businesses, not-for-profits, co-ops, and environmental organizations.

The grant program is part of the Lightfoot's Chicago Recovery Plan to help businesses and organizations recover from the pandemic.

She announced 133 finalists that will receive economic development grants.

"Today we are celebrating a remarkable 133 finalists who are receiving economic development grants with a $54 million funding commitment," Lightfoot said. "These 133 projects will build community wealth, spur transit-oriented development and make our city more sustainable and more resilient."

Finalists were selected from more than 600 applications received by the Department of Planning and Development earlier this year. Awards ranged from $10,000 to $5.9 million, Lightfoot said in a statement.

This is the biggest single round of economic development grants the city has ever awarded.