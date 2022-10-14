Lightfoot asks Chicago community to donate winter clothing to migrants from Texas

The city is giving residents the opportunity to help asylum seekers now in Chicago.

To date, the city has welcomed more than 3,200 people bused from the Texas border.

As winter approaches, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office is asking the community to help these families by donating winter coats and other warm clothing.

There are donation drop boxes located across the city, including on the first floor of City Hall.

The mayor's office has also created a website listing specific needs and volunteer opportunities. You can find that list at Chicago.gov/support.