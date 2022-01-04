Chicago's top cop says CPD will add 200 homicide detectives to the force

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon at CPD headquarters and went over safety plans for the new year.

Part of their safety plans include focusing on homicides.

The top cop says they are adding 200 homicide detectives this year.

This comes as CPD reported nearly 800 people killed in the city last year — the highest since the 1990s

Brown says they are also going to collaborate with wraparound services, like affordable housings and drug treatment centers.

CPD will also be expanding carjacking efforts and increase technology across the city.

The mayor says the city's main enemy is illegal guns and the people who use them.

City leaders say they need more support from state and federal sources in holding offenders accountable and getting illegal guns off the street.