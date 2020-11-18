Lightfoot, CDPH announce new COVID-19 testing site at Midway Airport, winterization plan

On Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced an enhancement of the City’s community-based testing program and long-term citywide testing strategy in response to the second surge of COVID-19.

The city plans to enhance its testing strategy by "creating a new permanent testing site at Midway Airport, directing $14 million in grants and other resources to various healthcare and community partners to expand testing and contact tracing in clinical and community settings, and implementing a winterization plan to ensure testing remains viable throughout the winter."

“Chicago is setting new testing records every day and it is our highest priority to ensure that testing remains equitably accessible and available to Chicago’s most vulnerable residents,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “We will continue to work with partners and direct resources to the communities who have been hit the hardest by this pandemic.”

COVID-19 testing in Chicago has increased over the past few weeks, reaching a 7-day rolling average of 16,259 daily tests as of November 17.

This number includes tests performed at CDPH testing centers and those from other providers.

The City encourages residents that want a test to contact their primary care provider first if they have one, since they are best served when tested by someone familiar with their medical history.

CDPH’s testing program is currently administering an average of over 3,500 tests per day and provides about 15 percent of COVID-19 testing across Chicago

As of Nov. 17, the City-run community-based testing program has visited over 97 different locations and performed 252,710 tests. Among those tested at CDPH’s community-based testing sites, 63 percent are Black or Latinx from the Northwest, West and Southwest areas of the city with high COVID-19 case rates.

“The best way to get tested is by calling your health care provider, but there are many other convenient and affordable ways to get tested in Chicago, including new at-home testing services,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, MD, MPH. “Additionally, we have partnered with community health centers to ensure that people, regardless of ability to pay, insurance or immigration status, have access to both testing and primary care.”

The city has also awarded $14 million in grants to help community health centers expand testing and contact tracing capabilities. These grants were funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The funds will provide materials, supplies, equipment and technical assistance to the recipients of these grants. CDPH has also deployed over 40,000 rapid antigen tests (BinaxNow) to community health centers that will be used to add rapid viral testing capacity.

CDPH is also working with the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership and City Colleges of Chicago to identify opportunities to provide staffing support to these organizations and help them identify suitable community testing site locations.

“The City’s partnership has been vital as we work to enhance our testing capacity in neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic," said Daniel Fulwiler, President and CEO, Esperanza Health Centers. “The coming winter weather and surge of new cases is forcing health centers to adapt, innovate, hire more staff and find new locations where we can reach and test a higher volume of people in need.”

CDPH also announced plans to open a fourth testing site at Midway Airport.

The site will be operational on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The testing site currently located at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy will be relocated to Charles A. Prosser Career Academy, keeping current hours of operation. All static sites will be provide both drive through and walk up services.

The changes will take effect on Monday, November 23. The new locations and hours of operation will be as follows:

Charles A. Prosser Career Academy

2148 N Long Ave, Chicago, IL 60639

Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm

Midway Airport, Parking Lot B

5738 W 55th St, Chicago, IL 60638

Tuesday & Thursday, 12pm-6pm

Saturday, 10am-4pm

Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy

2850 W 24th Blvd, Chicago, IL 60623

Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm

Gately Park

744 E 103rd St, Chicago, IL 60628

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10am-4pm

The City says additional mobile testing units will continue to be deployed every week to areas with high incidence of COVID-19.

CDPH says it is working to rotate these sites in more consistent locations, to increase predictability for those communities.

“Expanding access to COVID-19 testing is critical in our fight against the pandemic,” said Roderick Sawyer, 6th Ward Alderman and Chairman of the Health and Human Relations Committee. “The City’s enhanced community-based testing plan and ongoing support for community and health organizations are key to achieving equity and ensuring options that are accessible for all Chicogoans.”

CDPH has also partnered with Curative to implement its winterization plan for testing sites. Curative is a testing company that has worked with the City since May to provide PCR testing at all community-based testing sites.

The company will be providing vans for mobile testing, trailers to maintain drive through testing operations and kiosks to maintain walk up operations. This is meant to help the City to continue providing critical community testing where it is needed most as the temperature drops.

“Curative is proud to be partnering with the City of Chicago as a crucial COVID-19 testing resource for residents during this pivotal moment in the pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible to all, including those most vulnerable, with our easy walk-up kiosks and vans available across the city. Our unique, self-collected oral fluid swab COVID-19 test offers a painless, simple option with quick 24-48-hour results and no cost to patients.”

Residents who do not have a health provider or medical insurance can use the City of Chicago’s interactive testing map to find a testing site.