Illinois reports nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases, 140 more deaths

Illinois health officials on Wednesday reported 8,922 new positive test results for COVID-19 — the first daily caseload below 10,000 since Nov. 6 — but also reported 140 more deaths tied to the virus.

The new cases were among a whopping 103,569 tests submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health, lowering the seven-day positivity rate to 11.9%.

In November, the state has had more than 180,000 cases of the virus — more cases than the entire four months of the pandemic combined. This month has also seen more than 1,200 deaths, a total greater than the whole month of October. May was the deadliest month with more than 3,000 deaths.

Sixty-seven of the new fatalities were in the Chicago area, according to state health officials. Since the pandemic began, 606,771 people have tested positive for the virus and 11,014 people have died.

As of Tuesday night, 5,953 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,146 in the ICU and 547 on ventilators.