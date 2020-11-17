'Whenever possible, stay home': Pritzker announces new COVID restrictions across Illinois

article

With COVID-19 surging across Illinois and the nation, Governor JB Pritzker is imposing additional mitigations across the state to slow the spread of the virus.

The Tier 3 resurgence mitigations will take effect statewide at 12:01 am on Friday, November 20, 2020.

“To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now – though masks are mandatory throughout the state. The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home,” Governor Pritzker said in a statement.

The latest round of mitigations aims to limit gatherings and encourages residents to stay home as much as possible and follow proper safety measures when out in public.

“There is no denying that the state is headed in the wrong direction with increased cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “There also is no denying that reducing the opportunities for the virus to spread can reverse our direction. This includes staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask and keeping social distance when we do have to go out, and not gathering with people outside our households.”

While this latest round of mitigations does not include a stay-at-home order, if the mitigations are not adhered to and cases continue to rise in the weeks ahead, another order may be required, officials said.

Across the state, additional mitigation measures taking effect Friday include guidance for the following settings and industries:

• Retail

• Personal Car Services

• Health and Fitness Centers

• Hotels

• Manufacturing

• Bars and Restaurants

• Meetings and Social Events

• Offices

• Organized Group Recreational Activities

• Indoor Recreation, Theater, Cultural Institutions

As they have since the start of COVID-19, grocery stores across the state will remain open and available. Childcare facilities may continue to operate subject to guidelines from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. School districts and officials should continue to follow the extensive guidance released by the Illinois State Board of Education in August to make decisions related to in-person and remote learning at the local level.

In addition, museums and casinos across the state will close down beginning Friday, and retail spaces will see capacity limits. Large stores, such as Walmart, will have their capacity limited to 25%.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Illinois residents are urged to stay home as much as possible and celebrate upcoming holidays with direct members of their household.

“I’m hopeful that by limiting our in-person interactions, we will succeed at avoiding a stay at home order like what we had in the spring – when the choice between saving lives and saving livelihoods was even more stark. Tier 3 may allow us to do both. Like in other states like Michigan and California and Washington, it’s our best effort to avoid a stay-at-home order and save lives,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“Until a vaccine is widely available and people understand the importance of being vaccinated, we must continue to take preventive actions to stop the transmission of the virus. Right now, our preventive actions are the best way to prevent new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” Dr. Ezike said in a statement.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 12,601 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 597,849.