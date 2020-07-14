Lightfoot: ICE 'vigilantes' not welcome in Chicago

article

Just two months from its inception, the ICE Chicago Citizens Academy is facing criticism from activists.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying the city will not welcome "vigilantes."

“ICE's plan to train civilians to surveil and intimidate immigrant and refugee communities is vile,” Lightfoot said. “We will always stand up for and protect all of our residents, no matter who this administration tries to scapegoat.”

The six-week program will be offered starting September 15 to anyone who is in the country legally.