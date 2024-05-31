Lightfoot: Investigation into Dolton, Tiffany Henyard could be back on

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might end up conducting a sweeping investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard after all.

Lightfoot said Dolton Village Trustees are slated to take up a vote as early as Monday, June 3rd, to override Henyard’s veto of the village board’s initial move to hire Lightfoot to investigate.

She added that the veto has not stopped her from looking into Henyard’s conduct.

"We haven’t been quiet," Lightfoot told Fox 32 Chicago. "We’ve continued to do our work."

Lightfoot said she believes trustees have the votes to override Henyard, and that the investigation is warranted.

"It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen," Lightfoot said. "People of Dolton deserve a government that works for them, that’s transparent, that’s fiscally responsible."

Dolton is reportedly the target of an FBI criminal investigation and has been served multiple subpoenas by federal officials.

Lightfoot’s comment came during a taping of "Paris on Politics" which aired at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The conversation touched on multiple topics, including her reaction to the Trump verdict, her expectations for Chicago’s hosting of the Democratic National Convention, and her thoughts on a new Bears stadium.

Lightfoot said she was surprised by the clean sweep of 34 convictions in Trump’s New York criminal trial on Thursday.

"I had thought there was a likelihood of a hung jury," Lightfoot said, noting that she does not think Trump will be successful on appeal.

"He was judged by a jury of his peers, had every opportunity to scrutinize them, and I think there were mistakes made by the defense in that case," Lightfoot said.

You can watch the entire interview with Lightfoot in the video above.