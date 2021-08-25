Lightfoot issues vaccine mandate for all city of Chicago workers

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday all city of Chicago employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

Over 33,000 city workers will be included under the mandate.

"As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, we must take every step necessary and at our disposal to keep everyone in our city safe and healthy," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Getting vaccinated has been proven to be the best way to achieve that and make it possible to recover from this devastating pandemic."

The mandate comes on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration granting full approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The city defines a fully vaccinated person as someone who is two weeks after receiving their final dose.

More than 70 percent of Chicago adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, John Catanzara, said the union is "100 percent against any mandate."

Chicago officials have not said what consequences would be for those who refuse to comply.