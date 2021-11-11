Lightfoot, Pritzker honor veterans at Soldier Field

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other community members held a special event at Soldier Field Thursday.

Chicago is home to over 78,000 veterans from all branches of the military.

Gov. Pritzker shared the importance of supporting our veterans when they return back to civilian life.

" When they return home, it becomes our shared duty to serve our veterans, to listen to their stories, to honor their valor and to ensure they receive our support," said Pritzker.

Soldier field is a memorial to veterans.

An outside wall of the stadium reads: "Dedicated to the Men and Women of the Armed Services."