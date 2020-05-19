Lightfoot reflects on first year in office: 'It's been a hell of a year'

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is sounding the alarm as pension funds for Chicago’s first responders move ever closer to going broke, and state lawmakers may not act.

“If we do not get a casino authorized through this session, those pension funds are in deep trouble,” Lightfoot said.

It has been a year since Lightfoot took the oath of office to become mayor of Chicago. Shootings and killings at first declined, but have now bounced back up.

The economy continued roaring along in many neighborhoods. But then came the coronavirus crisis, imperiling hometown companies like United Airlines and the tens of thousands of jobs they support in projects like O’Hare Airport's multi-billion dollar reconstruction.

“The airlines are in a world of hurt,” Lightfoot said.

FOX 32’s Mike Flannery: “Does it mean we have to scale back the reconstruction?”

“Potentially slowing some aspects of it down, putting some things ahead of more costly pieces of it,” she added.

Dozens of similar setbacks threaten the local economy, even as an epic presidential election looms in November, giving the mayor of Chicago national exposure as an outspoken, big city Democrat.

“Of course, as my profile gets raised nationally, I think that lifts up Chicago. This isn't about me. It's about our city,” the mayor said.

More mundane matters may take precedence, though, with summer-like weather in the forecast for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Without saying when, the mayor promises to reopen the lakefront at some point, and some access to park district swimming pools.

“Pools, I think, are gonna be one of the toughest areas. Because that water is obviously recycled. It's not like the lake where it washes in and out,” Lightfoot said.

Summer is the most glorious season for fun in Chicago. But this summer, maybe not so much.

“It's been a hell of a year," Lightfoot said while laughing. "And I feel like I’ve learned a tremendous amount."