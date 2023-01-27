Lightfoot says Chicago's financial future will be secure after COVID-19 federal funds

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago Friday about the city's financial future after federal COVID-19 funds run dry.

Lightfoot said the city is on track to be secure, despite what many of her opponents in the mayoral election are saying.

She also said she has had the city's finances in mind post federal aid during the pandemic. She touted the many investments her administration has made in communities throughout the city.

"The federal dollars will end whenever they end, but we're going to continue on because of the dollars we are putting in from our resources to make sure our recovery is as robust as possible," said Lightfoot.

Lightfoot also touched on city pensions saying that structural changes with relevant stakeholders may be necessary to sure up benefits moving forward.