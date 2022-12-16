Expand / Collapse search

Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lori Lightfoot
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

Lightfoot confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram.

Currently, the mayor has no symptoms.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In a statement on Instagram, Lightfoot wrote:

"Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankfully not experiencing symptoms which I attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted. This is a reminder to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones safe."