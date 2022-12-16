Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
Lightfoot confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram.
Currently, the mayor has no symptoms.
In a statement on Instagram, Lightfoot wrote:
"Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankfully not experiencing symptoms which I attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted. This is a reminder to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones safe."