Lightfoot to recognize individuals, groups who have made a positive impact in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be recognizing individuals and groups on Tuesday who have made a positive impact in our city.

The mayor's third annual Medal of Honor Ceremony is taking place at the Chicago Cultural Center.

The medal is given to change-makers and those who have displayed exceptional leadership. The award was launched in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and has evolved to honor individuals and collaborations that are stepping up to face new challenges in the city.

This year, the mayor is recognizing residents and organizations dedicated to equity, public safety, mental healthcare and more. Eight individual honorees will be receiving medals.

Those individuals include the Consul General of Ukraine in Chicago, Chicago Survivors Board Member Maria Pike, who has advocated for gun control policies since her own son was murdered in 2012, and the co-owner of a restaurant group that stepped up to help migrants last fall.

Various groups will also be recognized, including the city's carjacking task force, the Homeless Services Division and Invest South/West.