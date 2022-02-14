Lightfoot: Too soon to say when Chicago will lift mask mandate

The indoor mask mandate in Illinois will be lifted in two weeks, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says it's too soon to say whether Chicago will follow suit.

"February 28 is obviously the date that the state set, that's not the date that the city set," said Lightfoot. "We're still though at 500 cases a day — not where we want to be. We're still seeing too many people dying every day from COVID. So, I think we're making great progress. Dr. Arwady and I will have more to say on that later this week, but I don't want to put an artificial date on when this is gonna happen when we still see some danger signs in the data."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

While the mayor declined to say whether she will lift the mask mandate, she did stress that the vaccine mandate for city workers will stay in place for the foreseeable future.