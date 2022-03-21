Lightfoot unveils new Chicago tourism campaign: 'What We're Made Of'

The summer travel season is right around the corner, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to make Chicago a destination for travelers.

On Monday, the mayor unveiled a new tourism campaign — "What We're Made Of".

The new campaign will be featured on TV monitors, screens and banners throughout O'Hare and Midway Airports.

The goal is to highlight the city's food, museums beaches and parks. It also is meant to encourage tourists to get out of the Loop and support businesses in the neighborhoods.

"O'Hare leads the nation in total trade value for January 2022 with $27.2 billion in trade moving through this airport alone. And on top of these successes, we can also expect to see a natural resurgence with the spring and summer seasons upon us," said Lightfoot.

The mayor also unveiled some new improvements at the airports — including 24/7 touchless vending machines stocked with everything from cosmetics and medicine to Legos and gourmet cupcakes.

