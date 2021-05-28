Lightfoot unveils plans to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced a new plan to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

DuSable, an African-American immigrant from Haiti founded the settlement that would later become the City of Chicago.

Her plan includes the development of DuSable Park, the commissioning of new public art projects, programming to create the DuSable Riverwalk, and the creation of an annual DuSable Festival.

The $40 million plan includes a $10 million investment from a private developer.

Lightfoot's proposal comes just one day after a vote was blocked to rename Lake Shore Drive to DuSable Drive.

