Lily Gladstone's path from 'Most Likely to Win an Oscar' to Academy Awards nominee

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

Lily Gladstone shares high school memories and the road to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the Oscars

CHICAGO - Long before actress Lily Gladstone became the first Native American actor nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards this week, she received another honor: she was given the yearbook superlative for "Most Likely To Win An Oscar" in her high school yearbook. 

Gladstone is making the awards rounds right now for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

However, before she hits the Oscars red carpet, she sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss what she’d tell her high school self. 

"I just kind of want to thank that young woman and thank her parents," Gladstone said. "They made this all possible. She had such a love for this, she had such a dedication for this and that’s a lesson that a lot of parents will take." "

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is streaming now on AppleTV+.