Lincoln Park Zoo reopens after bomb threat prompts evacuation

The Brief Bomb threat prompts evacuation: Lincoln Park Zoo was evacuated Thursday as a precaution after a reported bomb threat. No threat found: Chicago police conducted a sweep and deemed the zoo safe at 1:43 p.m.; no injuries were reported.



Lincoln Park Zoo has reopened after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation on Thursday.

Bomb Threat at Lincoln Park Zoo

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department’s Bomb Unit responded and evacuated the zoo as a precaution.

Authorities conducted a sweep and determined the zoo was safe and secure at 1:43 p.m., police said.

No threat was found, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Further details on the bomb threat haven't been released.

What's next:

Chicago police continue to investigate.