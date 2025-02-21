Lincoln Park Zoo reopens after bomb threat prompts evacuation
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo has reopened after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation on Thursday.
Bomb Threat at Lincoln Park Zoo
What we know:
The Chicago Police Department’s Bomb Unit responded and evacuated the zoo as a precaution.
Authorities conducted a sweep and determined the zoo was safe and secure at 1:43 p.m., police said.
No threat was found, and no injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Further details on the bomb threat haven't been released.
What's next:
Chicago police continue to investigate.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Chicago Police Department.