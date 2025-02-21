Expand / Collapse search

Lincoln Park Zoo reopens after bomb threat prompts evacuation

By Nic Flosi and Cody King
Published  February 21, 2025 1:41pm CST
Lincoln Park
Chicago zoo evacuated over threat

Lincoln Park Zoo was evacuated on Friday because of a threat that was received. Chicago police are at the scene.

The Brief

    • Bomb threat prompts evacuation: Lincoln Park Zoo was evacuated Thursday as a precaution after a reported bomb threat.
    • No threat found: Chicago police conducted a sweep and deemed the zoo safe at 1:43 p.m.; no injuries were reported.

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo has reopened after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation on Thursday.

Bomb Threat at Lincoln Park Zoo 

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department’s Bomb Unit responded and evacuated the zoo as a precaution.

Authorities conducted a sweep and determined the zoo was safe and secure at 1:43 p.m., police said.

No threat was found, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

 Further details on the bomb threat haven't been released.

What's next:

Chicago police continue to investigate.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Chicago Police Department.

