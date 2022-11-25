Lindenhurst woman charged after man dies of gunshot wound on Thanksgiving

A suburban woman was arrested and charged after a 44-year-old man died of a gunshot wound on Thanksgiving.

Around 2:10 p.m., Lindenhurst police responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane after a 911 call was placed by a woman who reported an accidental shooting.

The woman told the 911 dispatcher that the man had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the male victim in the garage suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The Lake Villa Fire Department transported the man to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lindenhurst officers conducted an investigation and the Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved a charge of one count of reckless discharge of a firearm against 41-year-old Kellee M. Holmes.

Kellee Holmes | Lindenhurst Police Department

Holmes was taken to the Lake County Jail and appeared in bond court Friday morning, police said. She was then released on a $20,000 recognizance bond.

The victim's name is being withheld until an autopsy is completed by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

No further details were immediately available.