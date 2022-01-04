Liquor store burglarized overnight in Uptown

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a liquor store Tuesday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

While responding to a commercial alarm around 3:10 a.m., police found the front window of a liquor store in the 4400 block of North Broadway had been shattered.

Liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken from the business, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

