Lisa Holder-White makes Illinois history as first Black female justice on state Supreme Court

History was made in Illinois on Thursday, as the first Black female justice was sworn into the state Supreme Court.

Justice Lisa Holder-White took the seat of retiring Justice Rita B. Garman. The ceremony was held this morning at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Justice Holder-White earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Illinois College of Law in Champaign-Urbana. She last served as an appellate justice in the Illinois Appellate Court's Fourth District.

"As women and people of color, we need not limit our dreams or settle for less because when we prepare ourselves, doors will open," said Holder-White.

She says becoming a justice is an incredible honor. She says she is excited to serve the people of Illinois.