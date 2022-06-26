Little boy killed in fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood identified as Axel Cruz, 4

The 4-year-old boy killed in a house fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday has been identified as Axel Cruz.

The fire was reported just after midnight in the 4000 block of West Potomac.

Three other children – 5, 7, and 11 – were hospitalized in critical condition for smoke inhalation.

A 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were hospitalized in good condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



