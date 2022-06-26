Expand / Collapse search

Little boy killed in fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood identified as Axel Cruz, 4

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago

4-year-old boy killed in Humboldt Park fire; 3 other children in critical condition

A 4-year-old boy was killed, and three other children are in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Humboldt Park residence early Sunday.

CHICAGO - The 4-year-old boy killed in a house fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday has been identified as Axel Cruz.

The fire was reported just after midnight in the 4000 block of West Potomac.

Three other children – 5, 7, and 11 – were hospitalized in critical condition for smoke inhalation.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were hospitalized in good condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


 